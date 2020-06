1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

"BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED" MODERN 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO IN PRIME LOCATION. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS. CLOSE TO HOLLYWOOD BOWL.GREAT HOTEL ALTERNATIVE!!! UPDATED, FURNISHINGS, PLATES, SILVERWARE, GLASSES, TOWELS, COOKING UTENCILS, FLATSCREEN TV'S IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. CLOSE TO ALL STUDIOS IN HOLLYWOOD AND BURBANK. CLOSE TO FREEWAY. SECURITY, POOL, WORKOUT ROOM, 2 CAR TANDEM PARKING. SHORT OR LONG TERM WELCOME. SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, STARBUCKS ON CORNER!AVAILABLE APRIL 20TH. FURNISHED OR UNFURNSHED!