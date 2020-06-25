1939 North HOBART Boulevard

Amenities

Furnished and wonderful, this two story, Federal Style traditional is on a lovely tree-line street around the corner from Griffith Park in upscale Los Feliz. It comes fully furnished and has many original details including hardwood floors, Batchelder fireplace, crown moldings, and built-in cabinetry in the gorgeous formal dining, breakfast room, and in the den/office. French doors lead you outside to a magical, gated, private backyard with a sparkling pool. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms and two bathrooms. One more bathroom is off the fantastic open plan kitchen. There is an ample 2 car garage in the rear of the property and extra off street parking for guests. The home is available immediately for long term. Do not miss this great opportunity!