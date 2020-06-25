All apartments in Los Angeles
1939 North HOBART Boulevard
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:44 PM

1939 North HOBART Boulevard

1939 North Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1939 North Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Furnished and wonderful, this two story, Federal Style traditional is on a lovely tree-line street around the corner from Griffith Park in upscale Los Feliz. It comes fully furnished and has many original details including hardwood floors, Batchelder fireplace, crown moldings, and built-in cabinetry in the gorgeous formal dining, breakfast room, and in the den/office. French doors lead you outside to a magical, gated, private backyard with a sparkling pool. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms and two bathrooms. One more bathroom is off the fantastic open plan kitchen. There is an ample 2 car garage in the rear of the property and extra off street parking for guests. The home is available immediately for long term. Do not miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have any available units?
1939 North HOBART Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have?
Some of 1939 North HOBART Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 North HOBART Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1939 North HOBART Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 North HOBART Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 North HOBART Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 North HOBART Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
