1938 1/2 Griffin Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

1938 1/2 Griffin Ave

1938 1/2 Griffin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1938 1/2 Griffin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:

Brand New Hardwood Flooring
Fully Remodeled Bathroom
Bright Natural Light Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Great Closet Space
Centrally Located
No Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot Included

Details/Logistics:
12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent: $1,525.00
Security Deposit:$1,525.00 OAC
Pets Ok!
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Application Fee: $ 35 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5326273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have any available units?
1938 1/2 Griffin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have?
Some of 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1938 1/2 Griffin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave offers parking.
Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have a pool?
No, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

