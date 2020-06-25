All apartments in Los Angeles
1933 Pelham Avenue

1933 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Pelham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come check out this bright 2 bedroom 2 bath Apartment perfectly situated in a very quiet Los Angeles neighborhood. This charming 2nd floor home features laminate floors, lots of windows for an abundance of sunlight, and plenty of storage. Enjoy your very own private balcony for some fresh air! Walk into kitchen and discover a breakfast bar, bright white cabinets, and comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Enjoy the Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom and large closet. Laundry is on site! Unit comes with 1 carport parking included. Is convenient to SMC, UCLA, Kaplan, Westwood Village. It's just one block south of Santa Monica and one block west of Westwood Boulevard, exactly where you want to be. Book a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

