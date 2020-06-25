1933 Pelham Avenue

Amenities

Come check out this bright 2 bedroom 2 bath Apartment perfectly situated in a very quiet Los Angeles neighborhood. This charming 2nd floor home features laminate floors, lots of windows for an abundance of sunlight, and plenty of storage. Enjoy your very own private balcony for some fresh air! Walk into kitchen and discover a breakfast bar, bright white cabinets, and comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Enjoy the Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom and large closet. Laundry is on site! Unit comes with 1 carport parking included. Is convenient to SMC, UCLA, Kaplan, Westwood Village. It's just one block south of Santa Monica and one block west of Westwood Boulevard, exactly where you want to be. Book a showing today!