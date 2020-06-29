1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage guest parking internet access sauna

Fantastic location close to world class shopping, dining and all forms of entertainment yet tucked away in a nice quiet area. Quiet rear unit cap cod building overlooking lush greenery. Features a formal entry with double doors include 2 BR, 2.5BA, new flooring, new paint, living room with fireplace & built-ins, spacious dining room, master with walk in closet and sauna in large spacious bathroom. Ample closet and storage space. Rent included Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash and Earthquake insurance. Walking distance to Century City Mall, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and more! Lots of guest parking. Must See!! Text Leasing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.