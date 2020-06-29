All apartments in Los Angeles
1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:23 AM

1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

1930 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1930 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
sauna
Fantastic location close to world class shopping, dining and all forms of entertainment yet tucked away in a nice quiet area. Quiet rear unit cap cod building overlooking lush greenery. Features a formal entry with double doors include 2 BR, 2.5BA, new flooring, new paint, living room with fireplace & built-ins, spacious dining room, master with walk in closet and sauna in large spacious bathroom. Ample closet and storage space. Rent included Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash and Earthquake insurance. Walking distance to Century City Mall, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and more! Lots of guest parking. Must See!! Text Leasing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have any available units?
1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have?
Some of 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
