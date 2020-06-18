1927 S. West View Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and Newly Renovated Single Family Home



A gorgeous LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED OVER 2100 SQUARE FEET SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the highly desired AND TRENDY Mid-City area of Los Angeles. This property is adjacent to Jefferson Park and Culver City. This property boasts new windows, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, and has three bedrooms with a bonus room off the master bedroom, a dressing room, one and a half baths. The kitchen and laundry room have new hardwood looking tile floors, quartz countertops, new appliances, recess, and undercabinet lighting. A huge living and dining room with new recess lights and large picture windows with custom plantation shutters. A new modern master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, tub/shower. This home is great for entertaining both inside and out. This property boasts fresh, lush Marathon grass installed in the large front and backyards. Property is less than one mile way from newly opened Sprouts Farmers Market and Target stores on La Brea Boulevard. Ring video security system.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196254

No Pets Allowed



