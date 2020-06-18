All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1927 S. West View Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1927 S. West View Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1927 S. West View Street

1927 West View Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1927 West View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 02/01/20 Spacious and Newly Renovated Single Family Home - Property Id: 196254

A gorgeous LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED OVER 2100 SQUARE FEET SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the highly desired AND TRENDY Mid-City area of Los Angeles. This property is adjacent to Jefferson Park and Culver City. This property boasts new windows, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, and has three bedrooms with a bonus room off the master bedroom, a dressing room, one and a half baths. The kitchen and laundry room have new hardwood looking tile floors, quartz countertops, new appliances, recess, and undercabinet lighting. A huge living and dining room with new recess lights and large picture windows with custom plantation shutters. A new modern master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, tub/shower. This home is great for entertaining both inside and out. This property boasts fresh, lush Marathon grass installed in the large front and backyards. Property is less than one mile way from newly opened Sprouts Farmers Market and Target stores on La Brea Boulevard. Ring video security system.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196254
Property Id 196254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 S. West View Street have any available units?
1927 S. West View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 S. West View Street have?
Some of 1927 S. West View Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 S. West View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1927 S. West View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 S. West View Street pet-friendly?
No, 1927 S. West View Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1927 S. West View Street offer parking?
No, 1927 S. West View Street does not offer parking.
Does 1927 S. West View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 S. West View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 S. West View Street have a pool?
No, 1927 S. West View Street does not have a pool.
Does 1927 S. West View Street have accessible units?
No, 1927 S. West View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 S. West View Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 S. West View Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College