19265 Castlebay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

LOVELY ONE STORY HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS PORTER RANCH NORTH OF RINALDI, UPGRADED WITH NEUTRAL PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CROWN MOLDINGS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, PICTURE WINDOW DOORS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE. COZY KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, FORMAL DINING ROOM, MASTER HAS CEDAR LINED WALK-IN CLOSET AND SITTING ROOM, MASTER BATH WITH RELAXING TUB, TILE FLOORS, STAINED GLASS ACCENTS IN MASTER BATH AND GUEST BATH, BACKYARD HAS GRASSY PLAY AREA AND PATIO AREA OVERLOOKING MOUNTAINS. SEE FOR YOURSELF. YOU'LL LOVE IT. FABULOUS CASTLEBAY LANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND PARKS.