1922 North SYCAMORE Avenue

A very special jewel box discreetly nestled on a quiet street in the Hollywood Hills. Expertly restored and exquisitely appointed for today's living, this fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath plus a screening room English Arts and Crafts Bungalow was originally built in 1921 by Cecil B. de Mille's scenic designer. Dramatic balcony foyer reveals a two story Living Room with Art Deco rose mirrored fireplace. Gourmet eat-in marble-countered Kitchen w/ designer finishes. Treehouse-like formal Dining Room. Rich wood floors and walls of windows throughout overlook green grounds and twinkling city light vistas. Large Library/Family Room doubles as a screening room. All baths designer done. Gated and private. Grassy backyard pad with room for entertaining. Easy access to classic Hollywood dining and entertainment. This is a private, secure Hollywood Hills retreat with a renowned, nearly 100 year history.