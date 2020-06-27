All apartments in Los Angeles
19212 Schoenborn Street
19212 Schoenborn Street

Location

19212 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Nice single story home with open floor plan in Northridge. Futures include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, very light and bright good size living room with fireplace and dining area. Laminate wood flooring all around including the bed rooms. Freshly painted all over. Cute kitchen with gas oven and cook top, hood and dishwasher. Central heating, washer and dryer hook ups, and attached 2 car garage. Nice front yard and drive way for extra parking. Centrally located in quiet street, close to shopping area, restaurants and free ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19212 Schoenborn Street have any available units?
19212 Schoenborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19212 Schoenborn Street have?
Some of 19212 Schoenborn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19212 Schoenborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
19212 Schoenborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19212 Schoenborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 19212 Schoenborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19212 Schoenborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 19212 Schoenborn Street offers parking.
Does 19212 Schoenborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19212 Schoenborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19212 Schoenborn Street have a pool?
No, 19212 Schoenborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 19212 Schoenborn Street have accessible units?
Yes, 19212 Schoenborn Street has accessible units.
Does 19212 Schoenborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19212 Schoenborn Street has units with dishwashers.
