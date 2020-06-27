19212 Schoenborn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Nice single story home with open floor plan in Northridge. Futures include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, very light and bright good size living room with fireplace and dining area. Laminate wood flooring all around including the bed rooms. Freshly painted all over. Cute kitchen with gas oven and cook top, hood and dishwasher. Central heating, washer and dryer hook ups, and attached 2 car garage. Nice front yard and drive way for extra parking. Centrally located in quiet street, close to shopping area, restaurants and free ways.