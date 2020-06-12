19200 ROSITA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction

Stunning BRAND NEW construction "South of the Blvd" solar powered, fully furnished designer home! Grand double door entry w/ soaring ceilings enhance the light & bright open living room & spacious formal dining. Gorgeous French white oak flooring, top of the line magnificent dream kitchen that features a massive center-island, exquisite cabinetry, counters crafted of Calacatta Quartzite, Wolf range/double oven, two Miele dishwashers & an amazing custom Sub-Zero with built-in wine refrigerator and opens into a large family room. Two more suites, office & amazing movie theater complete the lower level. Upstairs, an impeccable Master suite boasts of his & her walk-in closets, enormous deck & marble bathroom. Two additional suites upstairs. Too many features to list...all en-suite bedrooms, home automation, security cameras, built-in speakers, upper & lower level laundry. Backyard retreat has it all, covered entertaining patio, BBQ, lush grassy area, pool, waterfall, & spa. MUST SEE!