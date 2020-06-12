All apartments in Los Angeles
19200 ROSITA Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

19200 ROSITA Street

19200 Rosita Street · No Longer Available
Location

19200 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
Stunning BRAND NEW construction "South of the Blvd" solar powered, fully furnished designer home! Grand double door entry w/ soaring ceilings enhance the light & bright open living room & spacious formal dining. Gorgeous French white oak flooring, top of the line magnificent dream kitchen that features a massive center-island, exquisite cabinetry, counters crafted of Calacatta Quartzite, Wolf range/double oven, two Miele dishwashers & an amazing custom Sub-Zero with built-in wine refrigerator and opens into a large family room. Two more suites, office & amazing movie theater complete the lower level. Upstairs, an impeccable Master suite boasts of his & her walk-in closets, enormous deck & marble bathroom. Two additional suites upstairs. Too many features to list...all en-suite bedrooms, home automation, security cameras, built-in speakers, upper & lower level laundry. Backyard retreat has it all, covered entertaining patio, BBQ, lush grassy area, pool, waterfall, & spa. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 ROSITA Street have any available units?
19200 ROSITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19200 ROSITA Street have?
Some of 19200 ROSITA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19200 ROSITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
19200 ROSITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 ROSITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 19200 ROSITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19200 ROSITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 19200 ROSITA Street offers parking.
Does 19200 ROSITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19200 ROSITA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 ROSITA Street have a pool?
Yes, 19200 ROSITA Street has a pool.
Does 19200 ROSITA Street have accessible units?
No, 19200 ROSITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 ROSITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19200 ROSITA Street has units with dishwashers.
