Last updated October 9 2019

1917 ALBERTA Avenue

1917 Alberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Alberta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come enjoy this stunning gated architectural home, four blocks from the beach! 35' foot ceilings in the gorgeous foyer give way to a spacious living room thatopens to a private yard with fire pit. Spacious kitchen with amble cabinet space, top of the line appliances and island with breakfast bar opens up to the backyard - perfect for entertaining! On the upper levels, there are 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom, another bedroom ensuite and a master suite with steam shower and ample closet space. There is also a two car garage with 5th bedroom above the garage - ideal for an office or guest house! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have any available units?
1917 ALBERTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have?
Some of 1917 ALBERTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 ALBERTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1917 ALBERTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 ALBERTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 ALBERTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 ALBERTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
