1917 ALBERTA Avenue

Amenities
Come enjoy this stunning gated architectural home, four blocks from the beach! 35' foot ceilings in the gorgeous foyer give way to a spacious living room thatopens to a private yard with fire pit. Spacious kitchen with amble cabinet space, top of the line appliances and island with breakfast bar opens up to the backyard - perfect for entertaining! On the upper levels, there are 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom, another bedroom ensuite and a master suite with steam shower and ample closet space. There is also a two car garage with 5th bedroom above the garage - ideal for an office or guest house! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!