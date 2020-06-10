1917 ALBERTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come enjoy this stunning gated architectural home, four blocks from the beach! 35' foot ceilings in the gorgeous foyer give way to a spacious living room thatopens to a private yard with fire pit. Spacious kitchen with amble cabinet space, top of the line appliances and island with breakfast bar opens up to the backyard - perfect for entertaining! On the upper levels, there are 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom, another bedroom ensuite and a master suite with steam shower and ample closet space. There is also a two car garage with 5th bedroom above the garage - ideal for an office or guest house! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!