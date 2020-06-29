All apartments in Los Angeles
19151 Index Street

19151 Index Street · No Longer Available
Location

19151 Index Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Viewridge Townhome located in Porter Ranch. Gated community with pools.spas.tennis. Enter into a spacious living room with natural wood laminate floors and a cozy fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The very generous kitchen is freshly painted, new tile floors and updated with new stainless range. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. This townhome offers 3 generous bedrooms with remodeled bathrooms including a master suite. Plus a downstairs office, den or possible 4th bedroom. Large private patio. Double garage. Close to freeways, Porter Valley Country Club and the new Vineyards shopping center. Move in perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19151 Index Street have any available units?
19151 Index Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19151 Index Street have?
Some of 19151 Index Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19151 Index Street currently offering any rent specials?
19151 Index Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19151 Index Street pet-friendly?
No, 19151 Index Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19151 Index Street offer parking?
Yes, 19151 Index Street offers parking.
Does 19151 Index Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19151 Index Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19151 Index Street have a pool?
Yes, 19151 Index Street has a pool.
Does 19151 Index Street have accessible units?
No, 19151 Index Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19151 Index Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19151 Index Street does not have units with dishwashers.

