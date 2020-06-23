All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19124 Hamlin Street 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19124 Hamlin Street 1
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

19124 Hamlin Street 1

19124 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19124 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Single story corner unit in Briarcliff community - Property Id: 66151

Single story corner unit only sharing one wall with neighbor. Spacious open floor plan condo with large living room, dinning area and family room. Good size kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Three bedrooms, new closet doors are scheduled to be installed, and two bathrooms. Everything in this condo was renovated last year. Good size patio; two car garage with washer/dryer included. Park like setting community offers pool and tennis courts. Close to everything. Enter the community from Tampa on Hamlin. The other side of the community is gated entry only. Close to everything.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66151p
Property Id 66151

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5154311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have any available units?
19124 Hamlin Street 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have?
Some of 19124 Hamlin Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19124 Hamlin Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19124 Hamlin Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19124 Hamlin Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 offers parking.
Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have a pool?
Yes, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 has a pool.
Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19124 Hamlin Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19124 Hamlin Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College