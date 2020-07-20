1910 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Large, bright, spacious and open condo that feels like a single-family home. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in tons of natural light, while the spacious loft and high ceilings make the home feel like much larger than its, already large size of just under 1,500 sq ft. A lovely kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a bay window over the sink. The large, airy loft makes a perfect art space, office, or lounge area with direct access to the outdoor patio. In-unit laundry and covered parking make this Venice condo the perfect place to call home. For all showing requests, Please contact Russell@soldbyaria.com or 323-747-9707