1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue

1909 N Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1909 N Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Incredible Vintage Spanish units circa 1929 in historic Los Feliz. Enter through the secured private gates to a communal front patio with Spanish tile that is lushly landscaped with bougainvillea, jasmine & multiple other fragrant blooms. The door of the building, also secure, leads to all 8 townhome style apartments. Completely renovated, this unit has a large living room with original light fixtures. The kitchen contains all amenities refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Staircase with original wrought iron leads to two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Multiple closets & storage cabinets make for a modern experience while the building exudes a European oasis. At the end of the hall is the second patio with communal BBQ, hammock & water feature. A beautiful experience in an incredible neighborhood walking distance to all that Los Feliz Village has to offer including shops, bistros, & Griffith Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
