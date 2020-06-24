1909 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Incredible Vintage Spanish units circa 1929 in historic Los Feliz. Enter through the secured private gates to a communal front patio with Spanish tile that is lushly landscaped with bougainvillea, jasmine & multiple other fragrant blooms. The door of the building, also secure, leads to all 8 townhome style apartments. Completely renovated, this unit has a large living room with original light fixtures. The kitchen contains all amenities refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Staircase with original wrought iron leads to two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Multiple closets & storage cabinets make for a modern experience while the building exudes a European oasis. At the end of the hall is the second patio with communal BBQ, hammock & water feature. A beautiful experience in an incredible neighborhood walking distance to all that Los Feliz Village has to offer including shops, bistros, & Griffith Park.