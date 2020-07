Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime newly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in hot Beverlywood. Large living room flooded with natural light and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast nook and separate formal dining room. Beautiful laminated wood flooring. Four large bedrooms plus a bonus room leading out to the huge backyard. Treetop views from the master bedroom. Two car garage for parking and extra storage. Available November 1st.