Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

19048 Victory Boulevard

19048 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19048 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of Tarzana, this charming family home enjoys inviting curb appeal and a wonderful Entertainer’s floor plan. A path leads past mature landscaping to a step-up covered entrance, where double doors welcome guests into a spacious living area with gleaming hardwood floors. The large well-equipped kitchen enjoys granite countertops, rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. A dining area sits just off the kitchen, adjacent to a lovely family room with sliding doors to the backyard. An enormous guest bedroom boasts a white brick fireplace, perfect for older children or long-term guests. Two additional guest rooms share a full bath, offering wonderful accommodations for family and friends. The romantic master suite features a large walk-in closet and a private attached bath with dual vanity and oversized bath/shower combo. Outside, a massive wood deck overlooks a lawn with new turf, citrus tree, and vibrant bougainvillea. With room for lounging, sunbathing, lawn games, and al fresco dining, this backyard is an Entertainer’s dream. Additional conveniences include a third bath with shower and a two car garage off the back alley. Don’t miss this lovely opportunity to enjoy everything Tarzana has to offer. Located near shops, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19048 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
19048 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19048 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 19048 Victory Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19048 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19048 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19048 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 19048 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19048 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 19048 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 19048 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19048 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19048 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 19048 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 19048 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19048 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19048 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19048 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
