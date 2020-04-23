19048 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in the heart of Tarzana, this charming family home enjoys inviting curb appeal and a wonderful Entertainer’s floor plan. A path leads past mature landscaping to a step-up covered entrance, where double doors welcome guests into a spacious living area with gleaming hardwood floors. The large well-equipped kitchen enjoys granite countertops, rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. A dining area sits just off the kitchen, adjacent to a lovely family room with sliding doors to the backyard. An enormous guest bedroom boasts a white brick fireplace, perfect for older children or long-term guests. Two additional guest rooms share a full bath, offering wonderful accommodations for family and friends. The romantic master suite features a large walk-in closet and a private attached bath with dual vanity and oversized bath/shower combo. Outside, a massive wood deck overlooks a lawn with new turf, citrus tree, and vibrant bougainvillea. With room for lounging, sunbathing, lawn games, and al fresco dining, this backyard is an Entertainer’s dream. Additional conveniences include a third bath with shower and a two car garage off the back alley. Don’t miss this lovely opportunity to enjoy everything Tarzana has to offer. Located near shops, restaurants, and more!