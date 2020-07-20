1901 GLYNDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Enjoy the ultimate indoor/outdoor living in this amazing modern day Farmhouse. Abundance of natural light throughout in this 5bed/6bath home. 1st floor offers a bedroom and study while the 2nd floor boosts the luxurious rear facing master suite with high ceilings, balcony overlooking the backyard and amazing bathroom with large soaking tub and generous size shower. Three additonal en suites and laundry room complete the upstairs. Downstairs you will find the large chef's kitchen open floor plan to the living and dining area. The best part is the floor to ceiling sliding doors that open entirely to the backyard. This is definitely an entertainers dream house!