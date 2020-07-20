All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1901 GLYNDON Avenue

1901 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Glyndon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Enjoy the ultimate indoor/outdoor living in this amazing modern day Farmhouse. Abundance of natural light throughout in this 5bed/6bath home. 1st floor offers a bedroom and study while the 2nd floor boosts the luxurious rear facing master suite with high ceilings, balcony overlooking the backyard and amazing bathroom with large soaking tub and generous size shower. Three additonal en suites and laundry room complete the upstairs. Downstairs you will find the large chef's kitchen open floor plan to the living and dining area. The best part is the floor to ceiling sliding doors that open entirely to the backyard. This is definitely an entertainers dream house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

