Last updated April 13 2019 at 6:23 AM

18821 Leadwell Street

18821 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

18821 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath house! Currently shared yard with another house. 2 houses on the lot with no shared walls.
Don't settle for renovated, when you can have every inch of your home new, modern, clean and perfect. Approximately 1300 sq. ft. house on a huge 10,000 sq. ft. lot, modern design that's family friendly. You'll be living at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac. No neighbors to one side of the property. The property is close to stores, groceries, malls and restaurants, while living in blissful quiet peace. for pet owners, pet rent is $50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18821 Leadwell Street have any available units?
18821 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18821 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 18821 Leadwell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18821 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
18821 Leadwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18821 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18821 Leadwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 18821 Leadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 18821 Leadwell Street does offer parking.
Does 18821 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18821 Leadwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18821 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 18821 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 18821 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
Yes, 18821 Leadwell Street has accessible units.
Does 18821 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18821 Leadwell Street has units with dishwashers.
