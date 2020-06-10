18821 Leadwell Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath house! Currently shared yard with another house. 2 houses on the lot with no shared walls.

Don't settle for renovated, when you can have every inch of your home new, modern, clean and perfect. Approximately 1300 sq. ft. house on a huge 10,000 sq. ft. lot, modern design that's family friendly. You'll be living at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac. No neighbors to one side of the property. The property is close to stores, groceries, malls and restaurants, while living in blissful quiet peace. for pet owners, pet rent is $50