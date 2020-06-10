18821 Leadwell Street

Amenities
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath house! Currently shared yard with another house. 2 houses on the lot with no shared walls.
Don't settle for renovated, when you can have every inch of your home new, modern, clean and perfect. Approximately 1300 sq. ft. house on a huge 10,000 sq. ft. lot, modern design that's family friendly. You'll be living at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac. No neighbors to one side of the property. The property is close to stores, groceries, malls and restaurants, while living in blissful quiet peace. for pet owners, pet rent is $50