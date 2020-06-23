18760 Los Alimos Street

Amenities

Strategically situated in an elite Northridge Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stone’s throw from Beckford Charter Elementary, Nobel Charter Middle School, Granada Hills High School, and Cal State University Northridge, and all of the community’s vast amenities, the location is exceptionally convenient. This superb find is in a highly renowned and sought after school district, and is in turn-key condition with upgrades throughout. The interior has recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint, lavish landscaping, recessed lighting, new flooring, a chef’s kitchen and much more. With crisp lines, cathedral ceilings, and a comfortable floor plan, the interior sprawls 2,456 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, three baths, formal dining area, formal sitting room, and sweeping living room. The entertainer’s is a true dream featuring a large patio area, custom portico, grassy area, lavish landscaping, mature trees, custom brick work and convenient built-in BBQ. This choice Luxurious Family Northridge home will not last.