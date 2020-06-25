Rent Calculator
18730 Hatteras Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 11:56 AM
18730 Hatteras Street
18730 Hatteras Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
18730 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18730 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18730 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18730 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18730 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street offer parking?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not offer parking.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18730 Hatteras Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18730 Hatteras Street does not have units with air conditioning.
