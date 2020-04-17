18721 Nordhoff Street

Amenities
Wonderful large Northridge pool home Move in Ready! Bonus Room! - Spacious one story Northridge home with large bonus room and garage. GARDENER AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!
OPEN SAT 6/22 1-2pm
Move-in ready and freshly painted. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a spacious eat-in area. Huge Grassy gated front yard plus a sparkling pool! Living room with warming and cozy fireplace. Automatic two car garage with built-in storage.
In addition, there is a bonus room just off the living room that is perfect for a playroom, office or gym. Large backyard perfect for summer barbeques and pool parties.
This amazing property also offers:
**Central AC/Heat
**Pool and Gardening service included ($250 value)
**Tile floors throughout--No carpet!
**Decorative fireplace with carved wood mantle
**Large lot with grassy front yard and pool
**Great backyard for entertaining
**Ample-sized bedroom
**Kitchen with recessed lighting
Terms: One year lease required. No subletting. ONE pet will be considered with an additional security deposit
Call/Text Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 TEXT PREFERRED FOR FASTEST RESPONSE
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
(RLNE4945188)