18721 Nordhoff Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

18721 Nordhoff Street

18721 Nordhoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

18721 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful large Northridge pool home Move in Ready! Bonus Room! - Spacious one story Northridge home with large bonus room and garage. GARDENER AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!

OPEN SAT 6/22 1-2pm

Move-in ready and freshly painted. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a spacious eat-in area. Huge Grassy gated front yard plus a sparkling pool! Living room with warming and cozy fireplace. Automatic two car garage with built-in storage.

In addition, there is a bonus room just off the living room that is perfect for a playroom, office or gym. Large backyard perfect for summer barbeques and pool parties.

This amazing property also offers:

**Central AC/Heat
**Pool and Gardening service included ($250 value)
**Tile floors throughout--No carpet!
**Decorative fireplace with carved wood mantle
**Large lot with grassy front yard and pool
**Great backyard for entertaining
**Ample-sized bedroom
**Kitchen with recessed lighting

Terms: One year lease required. No subletting. ONE pet will be considered with an additional security deposit

Call/Text Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 TEXT PREFERRED FOR FASTEST RESPONSE

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4945188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18721 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
18721 Nordhoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18721 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 18721 Nordhoff Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18721 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
18721 Nordhoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18721 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18721 Nordhoff Street is pet friendly.
Does 18721 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 18721 Nordhoff Street offers parking.
Does 18721 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18721 Nordhoff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18721 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 18721 Nordhoff Street has a pool.
Does 18721 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 18721 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18721 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18721 Nordhoff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
