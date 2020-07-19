1870 Laurel Canyon Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

A celebrity gorgeous mid-century little palace tucked in the oldest lauren canyon blvd, 2 minutes walking distance from the chateau marmont, walking distance to all the attractions in Hollywood, (hollywood bowl, universal studios, walk of fame, 3 miles from beverly hills, actually its a ,agical spot in this universe... you enter through a gorgeous meticulously detailed garden, very enchanted and inspiring, and the garden takes you all around the house... The interior of the house is all mid-century, very well decorated with such a cool individual vibe... would be perfect for artists, designers, stylists, writers, directors etc.... its 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus big office, absolutely gorgeous and bad-ass..