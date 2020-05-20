All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

18640 Collins Street

18640 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

18640 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to one of the best remodeled units in the heart of Tarzana. If you are looking to live in an amazing community and cut your LA commute time in half, welcome to Collins St Community. These condos are privately owned with a small number of units that make up the complex. The unit is walking distance to markets and amazing eateries. The unit itself has in unit washer & dryer, new flooring, recessed lighting, 2 parking spots, and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The complex offers a complete storage room for each unit in the garage. The communal barbeques, rec room, and pool located in the center of the community are great additions for any summer night. This open floor plan unit will not last long! *** Bi-Weekly maid service included in rent***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18640 Collins Street have any available units?
18640 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18640 Collins Street have?
Some of 18640 Collins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18640 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18640 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18640 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 18640 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18640 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18640 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 18640 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18640 Collins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18640 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18640 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18640 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18640 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18640 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18640 Collins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
