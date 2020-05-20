18640 Collins Street

Amenities

Welcome to one of the best remodeled units in the heart of Tarzana. If you are looking to live in an amazing community and cut your LA commute time in half, welcome to Collins St Community. These condos are privately owned with a small number of units that make up the complex. The unit is walking distance to markets and amazing eateries. The unit itself has in unit washer & dryer, new flooring, recessed lighting, 2 parking spots, and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The complex offers a complete storage room for each unit in the garage. The communal barbeques, rec room, and pool located in the center of the community are great additions for any summer night. This open floor plan unit will not last long! *** Bi-Weekly maid service included in rent***