1861 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Just luxuriously and spectacularly remodeled, this front-facing 2 bedroom/2.5 bath single level unit is a must-see. Spacious living room w/fireplace and patio. A large dining area/den opens to an enormous south-facing sun-filled private patio. Open kitchen with new top of the line stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Oversized master with fireplace, walk-in closet. En-suite master bath with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Luxury vinyl tile floors, porcelain kitchen and bathroom counters, recessed lighting. Dual pane windows/doors. Side-by-side laundry hookups in unit. Tandem parking in gated, secured garage, w/guest spots. The building has a fully equipped exercise room. Centrally located with great proximity to UCLA, new Century City mall, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and surrounding Westside neighborhoods. Available immediately.