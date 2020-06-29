All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1861 VETERAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1861 VETERAN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1861 VETERAN Avenue

1861 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1861 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Just luxuriously and spectacularly remodeled, this front-facing 2 bedroom/2.5 bath single level unit is a must-see. Spacious living room w/fireplace and patio. A large dining area/den opens to an enormous south-facing sun-filled private patio. Open kitchen with new top of the line stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Oversized master with fireplace, walk-in closet. En-suite master bath with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Luxury vinyl tile floors, porcelain kitchen and bathroom counters, recessed lighting. Dual pane windows/doors. Side-by-side laundry hookups in unit. Tandem parking in gated, secured garage, w/guest spots. The building has a fully equipped exercise room. Centrally located with great proximity to UCLA, new Century City mall, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and surrounding Westside neighborhoods. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
1861 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 1861 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1861 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1861 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1861 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 VETERAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1861 VETERAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1861 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College