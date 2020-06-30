18609 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this absolutely stunning contemporary residence! Completely remodeled throughout and located on a quiet, serene south of the blvd cul-de-sac street. Highlighted with gleaming wood floors, open living spaces and loads of natural light. Adorned with a dream chef's kitchen that includes center island with breakfast bar, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, quartz counters, customized cabinetry and casual eating area, along with adjacent and separate formal dining room. Separate living and family areas with direct patio access and both anchored by an entertainers wet bar and central fireplaces, outfitted with artisan three dimensional tile work. Encompassing five spacious bedrooms that include both upstairs and downstairs master suites. The main master suite is beautifully outfitted with dual walk-in closets, private patio retreat, lounging area, romantic central fireplace and spa styled bath with seamless glass steam shower, dressing area, free standing tub and separate vanities. Step out and relax in the grand pool sized yard, with expansive entertainers patio retreat, surrounded by manicured lawn, mature landscape and complete privacy! Located close to Blvd shops/restaurants and Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails. This is a stunning and immaculate rare fine you will surely not want to miss!!!