Los Angeles, CA
18609 Palomino Drive
18609 Palomino Drive

18609 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18609 Palomino Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this absolutely stunning contemporary residence! Completely remodeled throughout and located on a quiet, serene south of the blvd cul-de-sac street. Highlighted with gleaming wood floors, open living spaces and loads of natural light. Adorned with a dream chef's kitchen that includes center island with breakfast bar, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, quartz counters, customized cabinetry and casual eating area, along with adjacent and separate formal dining room. Separate living and family areas with direct patio access and both anchored by an entertainers wet bar and central fireplaces, outfitted with artisan three dimensional tile work. Encompassing five spacious bedrooms that include both upstairs and downstairs master suites. The main master suite is beautifully outfitted with dual walk-in closets, private patio retreat, lounging area, romantic central fireplace and spa styled bath with seamless glass steam shower, dressing area, free standing tub and separate vanities. Step out and relax in the grand pool sized yard, with expansive entertainers patio retreat, surrounded by manicured lawn, mature landscape and complete privacy! Located close to Blvd shops/restaurants and Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails. This is a stunning and immaculate rare fine you will surely not want to miss!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18609 Palomino Drive have any available units?
18609 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18609 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 18609 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18609 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18609 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18609 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18609 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18609 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18609 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 18609 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18609 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18609 Palomino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18609 Palomino Drive has a pool.
Does 18609 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 18609 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18609 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18609 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

