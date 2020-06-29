All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020

1855 REDESDALE Avenue

1855 Redesdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Redesdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
yoga
Happy Spanish Home that interacts well with trendy Silver Lake. Near everything popular; the lake, park, yoga & mod restaurants. Come home,de-stress & be greeted by delicious fruit trees & an array of pretty drought resistant plants. Park in the driveway that can hold multiple cars. Walk thru front door, kick off your shoes & be glad that you are home. Impressive open floor plan is accentuated by warm wood floors, & a gorgeous decorative fireplace. Cook's kitchen offers plenty of storage & hidden washer/dryer, while dining room & living room are one harmonious continuous flow. Upstairs is a peaceful sanctuary with a tub that you'll love soak in & an impressive shower in the other. Master bedroom has brilliant white light, while the other bedrooms are intimate & elegant. Plants throughout the house peek through windows making you feel restful. Ample yard has plants & multiple areas to meander in. Sweet side patio with gas hook up for your BBQ. You'll be happy in this home. Fabulous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have any available units?
1855 REDESDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have?
Some of 1855 REDESDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 REDESDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1855 REDESDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 REDESDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 REDESDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 REDESDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
