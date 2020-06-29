1855 REDESDALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill yoga

Happy Spanish Home that interacts well with trendy Silver Lake. Near everything popular; the lake, park, yoga & mod restaurants. Come home,de-stress & be greeted by delicious fruit trees & an array of pretty drought resistant plants. Park in the driveway that can hold multiple cars. Walk thru front door, kick off your shoes & be glad that you are home. Impressive open floor plan is accentuated by warm wood floors, & a gorgeous decorative fireplace. Cook's kitchen offers plenty of storage & hidden washer/dryer, while dining room & living room are one harmonious continuous flow. Upstairs is a peaceful sanctuary with a tub that you'll love soak in & an impressive shower in the other. Master bedroom has brilliant white light, while the other bedrooms are intimate & elegant. Plants throughout the house peek through windows making you feel restful. Ample yard has plants & multiple areas to meander in. Sweet side patio with gas hook up for your BBQ. You'll be happy in this home. Fabulous!