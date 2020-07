Amenities

A large studio/ single on the second floor of a two story small building in a great neighborhood in Tarzana !!! This location is close to everything ... 3 grocery stores , 2 drug stores , 2 coffee locations and lots of other stuff all within walking distance !! Plus bus lines and orange line close by !! Apt comes with one gated parking spot and washer/dryer in building and BBQ also in building !!! Rent is $1395.00 a month plus $1300 security deposit moves you in on a 1 year lease !! Please call 818-943-3557 to set up an appointment to view the apt at 18545 Burbank Blvd Tarzana CA 91356 !!

