1850 INDUSTRIAL Street

Amenities
Available March 1st: Historic -Biscuit Company Lofts located in the DTLA's Arts District! Unique Live/Work Loft Offers Wide Open Plan & Incredible DTLA SKYLINE VIEWS! Soaring 11' Ceilings, Original Concrete Column and Hardwood Floors,Exposed Beautiful Brick and Double Window Line. Loft Includes an Over-Sized Walk In Closet/Storage Room, Modern Marble Bath, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, in Unit Washer/Dryer. Bldg Amenities Include 24 HR Security, Outdoor Lap Pool, BBQ Area, Gym and Secured Parking. Walk to Urban Radish, Factory Kitchen, Yoga/Pilates, Bestia, The Soho House.. the list goes on. Indoor parking included. Move in Ready!