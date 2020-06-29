All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:43 AM

1847 North CURSON Avenue

1847 N Curson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1847 N Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Red Harper House, Josef Van der Kar, Architect. Mid-century modern in West Hollywood foothills across from Wattles Park. Nestled on a quiet street with no canyon access/traffic, the home has a one-of-a-kind sighting with magnificent views of the expansive gardens of Wattles Manor and Park. Step onto your private terrace every morning with your coffee and iPad and gaze out across the trees and gardens. Can be delivered furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. Available March 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1847 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1847 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1847 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1847 North CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1847 North CURSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1847 North CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1847 North CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1847 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 North CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
