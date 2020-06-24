All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2019

1844 N. VAN NESS AVE

1844 North Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1844 North Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEELS LIKE HOME! BEYOND BEAUTIFUL, GUT RENOVATED 2BR/ 2.5 BATH DUPLEX IN FRANKLIN VILLAGE!
Located in the heart of Hollywood\'s iconic Franklin Village area! Live in style with these stunning, elaborate finishes throughout that make a statement.
Talk about EXTRA! This living room is HUGE, overflooring with space and opportunity. Gorgeous windows line the home and will make these top-of-the-line tile floors sparkle! Each bedroom has its own en suites, and no shared walls! A bonus half bath is located off the main room, too! The kitchen is decked out with brand-new stainless steel appliances.
With a front and back door entrance, it truly feels like its own home. Complete with washer/dryer hook ups in the rear mudroom area, two parking spaces, and two private outdoor spaces (front and back patios)! How CLUTCH is that??!!
Convenient and CUTE location! 101 Freeway nearby, Gelson\'s Market, Upright Citizens Brigade (USB Comedy), The Oaks Gourmet Market, and countless shops and dining options! The list of fun things to do right outside your door goes on and on... Easy to show! Contact LBA to see this special new spot to call home NOW!

1st month and deposit due at signing (Lease signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)
Owner covers trash, water, and gardening. All other utilities tenant\'s responsibility.
12 month minimum lease term
Pets considered with additional deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have any available units?
1844 N. VAN NESS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have?
Some of 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1844 N. VAN NESS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE offers parking.
Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have a pool?
No, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 N. VAN NESS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
