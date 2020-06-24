1844 N. VAN NESS AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

FEELS LIKE HOME! BEYOND BEAUTIFUL, GUT RENOVATED 2BR/ 2.5 BATH DUPLEX IN FRANKLIN VILLAGE!

Located in the heart of Hollywood\'s iconic Franklin Village area! Live in style with these stunning, elaborate finishes throughout that make a statement.

Talk about EXTRA! This living room is HUGE, overflooring with space and opportunity. Gorgeous windows line the home and will make these top-of-the-line tile floors sparkle! Each bedroom has its own en suites, and no shared walls! A bonus half bath is located off the main room, too! The kitchen is decked out with brand-new stainless steel appliances.

With a front and back door entrance, it truly feels like its own home. Complete with washer/dryer hook ups in the rear mudroom area, two parking spaces, and two private outdoor spaces (front and back patios)! How CLUTCH is that??!!

Convenient and CUTE location! 101 Freeway nearby, Gelson\'s Market, Upright Citizens Brigade (USB Comedy), The Oaks Gourmet Market, and countless shops and dining options! The list of fun things to do right outside your door goes on and on... Easy to show! Contact LBA to see this special new spot to call home NOW!



1st month and deposit due at signing (Lease signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)

Owner covers trash, water, and gardening. All other utilities tenant\'s responsibility.

12 month minimum lease term

Pets considered with additional deposit