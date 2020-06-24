1839 PREUSS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home! Lovingly restored while keeping it's original charm, it's easy to find a lot to love about this house. You will marvel at the original tile work and hardwood floors, while enjoying updated, modern-day amenities and appliances. The kitchen and dining room overlook the beautiful oasis that is the backyard, making it an ideal layout for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Set in beautiful Pico-Robertson, this home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, museums, schools, and parks.