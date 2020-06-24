All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1839 PREUSS Road

1839 Preuss Road · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Preuss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home! Lovingly restored while keeping it's original charm, it's easy to find a lot to love about this house. You will marvel at the original tile work and hardwood floors, while enjoying updated, modern-day amenities and appliances. The kitchen and dining room overlook the beautiful oasis that is the backyard, making it an ideal layout for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Set in beautiful Pico-Robertson, this home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, museums, schools, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 PREUSS Road have any available units?
1839 PREUSS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 PREUSS Road have?
Some of 1839 PREUSS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 PREUSS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1839 PREUSS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 PREUSS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1839 PREUSS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 PREUSS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1839 PREUSS Road offers parking.
Does 1839 PREUSS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 PREUSS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 PREUSS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1839 PREUSS Road has a pool.
Does 1839 PREUSS Road have accessible units?
No, 1839 PREUSS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 PREUSS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 PREUSS Road has units with dishwashers.
