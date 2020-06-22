All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1839 MALTMAN Avenue

1839 N Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1839 N Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
DESIGNED BY HSIN + POIRIER. Stunning Silver Lake hillside Architectural offers panoramic views on 3 levels. Main level open floor plan offers living, dining and kitchen with seamless flow to a large outdoor terrace complete with fire pit. The upper level offers a generous Master Suite complete with built-in cabinetry, walk-in closet, new lux bath, and private terrace. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, generous storage space, and extra large full bath. In addition, there is a sound proof music studio with recording room located on the main level. Minutes to Sunset Junction, Intelligentsia Coffee, Cafe Stella, Sawyer, Kettle Black and anything your heart desires! An extra large garage and driveway allows for easy 4 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
1839 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 1839 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1839 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
