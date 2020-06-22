1839 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

DESIGNED BY HSIN + POIRIER. Stunning Silver Lake hillside Architectural offers panoramic views on 3 levels. Main level open floor plan offers living, dining and kitchen with seamless flow to a large outdoor terrace complete with fire pit. The upper level offers a generous Master Suite complete with built-in cabinetry, walk-in closet, new lux bath, and private terrace. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, generous storage space, and extra large full bath. In addition, there is a sound proof music studio with recording room located on the main level. Minutes to Sunset Junction, Intelligentsia Coffee, Cafe Stella, Sawyer, Kettle Black and anything your heart desires! An extra large garage and driveway allows for easy 4 car parking.