Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

1833 South ORANGE Drive

1833 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1833 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, light filled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Mid City. Beautifully furnished and recently renovated in Sept 2018. Hardwood floors throughout. Recess lighting with dimmers, Nest thermostat. 1400 sq ft living space on a 7000 sq ft lot.Property features open plan living and dining looking onto a wide galley kitchen. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and 2 large closets with custom built-ins. Master bedroom has an ensuite with double sink and large shower. 2nd bedroom has a king sized bed and 2 closets. 3rd bedroom is set up as a nursery, crib can be converted into a toddler bed. (This room can be cleared and used as an office if needed) Guest bathroom features a tub and shower. Kitchen features upscale appliances and is well equipped with dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster oven, soda stream, microwave and chef's quality cook wear. Kinetico water filtration system provided superior drinking water plus whole house water filter. Indoor washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1833 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1833 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1833 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1833 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1833 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

