1833 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Spacious, light filled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Mid City. Beautifully furnished and recently renovated in Sept 2018. Hardwood floors throughout. Recess lighting with dimmers, Nest thermostat. 1400 sq ft living space on a 7000 sq ft lot.Property features open plan living and dining looking onto a wide galley kitchen. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and 2 large closets with custom built-ins. Master bedroom has an ensuite with double sink and large shower. 2nd bedroom has a king sized bed and 2 closets. 3rd bedroom is set up as a nursery, crib can be converted into a toddler bed. (This room can be cleared and used as an office if needed) Guest bathroom features a tub and shower. Kitchen features upscale appliances and is well equipped with dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster oven, soda stream, microwave and chef's quality cook wear. Kinetico water filtration system provided superior drinking water plus whole house water filter. Indoor washer and dryer.