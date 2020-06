Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated refrigerator

First floor, (but above street level), front (East) facing one bedroom unit. Let the morning sun shine into your kitchen and living room! Recently remodeled unit with fresh paint and wood/wood like flooring throughout! There is an entry closet, linen cabinet, large bedroom closet and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. This apartment has one gated and covered parking space and laundry on the premises.Tenant is required to carry renters insurance for the duration of their tenancy.