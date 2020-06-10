Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
18319 Hart Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:09 AM
1 of 3
18319 Hart Street
18319 Hart Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Reseda
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
18319 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent include water, trash and sewer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18319 Hart Street have any available units?
18319 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18319 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
18319 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18319 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 18319 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18319 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 18319 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18319 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 18319 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18319 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18319 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18319 Hart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
