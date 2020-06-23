1831 Tamarind Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Available for an immediate move-in, this newly remodeled one bedroom is in an amazing location! Literally across the street from Franklin Village, and Beachwood Canyon youre a thirty-second walk to UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows 7 nights per week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and more!



The sunny kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and there is a kitchen dining corner with a fabulous view big enough for a coffee table!



The apartment comes with parking, hardwood floors, extra closet space, and onsite laundry.**



*TEXT*** or email Kesh at 805 452 1431 or 1400edgemont@romresidential.com and come take a look today!



No Pets Allowed



