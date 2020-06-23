All apartments in Los Angeles
1831 Tamarind Ave

1831 Tamarind Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Tamarind Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Available for an immediate move-in, this newly remodeled one bedroom is in an amazing location! Literally across the street from Franklin Village, and Beachwood Canyon youre a thirty-second walk to UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows 7 nights per week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and more!

The sunny kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and there is a kitchen dining corner with a fabulous view big enough for a coffee table!

The apartment comes with parking, hardwood floors, extra closet space, and onsite laundry.**

*TEXT*** or email Kesh at 805 452 1431 or 1400edgemont@romresidential.com and come take a look today!

Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Service animals ok.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Tamarind Ave have any available units?
1831 Tamarind Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Tamarind Ave have?
Some of 1831 Tamarind Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Tamarind Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Tamarind Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Tamarind Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Tamarind Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Tamarind Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Tamarind Ave does offer parking.
Does 1831 Tamarind Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 Tamarind Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Tamarind Ave have a pool?
No, 1831 Tamarind Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Tamarind Ave have accessible units?
No, 1831 Tamarind Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Tamarind Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Tamarind Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
