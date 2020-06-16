18307 Burbank

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Newly completely remodeled condo will be available for move in after May 1st 2020, One bedroom One bath, situated in a Great location in the hart of Tarzana in a well maintained gated Community, Condo offers newer appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave with quartz counter top in kitchen, large bedroom has mirrored closet with additional french doors large closet, mini split ac wall unit for bedroom and living room, quality flooring, recessed lighting thruout, Spacious balcony facing treetops, pool and spa, modern design full bathroom with tile shower tub and sliding glass doors, two dedicated tandem parking spaces, laundry facility and elevator. A beautiful pool to enjoy the summer days, spa & recreation room common areas surrounded by colorful flowers and greenery. Conveniently located close to 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center, Vons, Whole Foods, Coffee Bean and several other shops and eateries A Must see.