Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

18307 Burbank

18307 Burbank Blvd · (818) 470-5890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18307 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Newly completely remodeled condo will be available for move in after May 1st 2020, One bedroom One bath, situated in a Great location in the hart of Tarzana in a well maintained gated Community, Condo offers newer appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave with quartz counter top in kitchen, large bedroom has mirrored closet with additional french doors large closet, mini split ac wall unit for bedroom and living room, quality flooring, recessed lighting thruout, Spacious balcony facing treetops, pool and spa, modern design full bathroom with tile shower tub and sliding glass doors, two dedicated tandem parking spaces, laundry facility and elevator. A beautiful pool to enjoy the summer days, spa & recreation room common areas surrounded by colorful flowers and greenery. Conveniently located close to 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center, Vons, Whole Foods, Coffee Bean and several other shops and eateries A Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18307 Burbank have any available units?
18307 Burbank has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18307 Burbank have?
Some of 18307 Burbank's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18307 Burbank currently offering any rent specials?
18307 Burbank isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 Burbank pet-friendly?
No, 18307 Burbank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18307 Burbank offer parking?
Yes, 18307 Burbank does offer parking.
Does 18307 Burbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 Burbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 Burbank have a pool?
Yes, 18307 Burbank has a pool.
Does 18307 Burbank have accessible units?
No, 18307 Burbank does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 Burbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18307 Burbank has units with dishwashers.
