Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1829 North KENMORE Avenue

1829 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1829 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
microwave
furnished
A must-see Los Feliz stunner by famed architectural firm Rios Clementi Hale Studios. This modern home has its own outdoor space equipped with a built-in fire pit and benches. The interior has floor to ceiling and corner windows, tons of light, and an open floor plan. This single-family residence with no common walls envelope a three-story floor plan constructed to enhance privacy. There is a private entrance, private ground-level patio and 2-car direct entry garage. Can be furnished for additional cost

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
1829 North KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1829 North KENMORE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 North KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1829 North KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 North KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 North KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 North KENMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
