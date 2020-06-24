1829 North KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

A must-see Los Feliz stunner by famed architectural firm Rios Clementi Hale Studios. This modern home has its own outdoor space equipped with a built-in fire pit and benches. The interior has floor to ceiling and corner windows, tons of light, and an open floor plan. This single-family residence with no common walls envelope a three-story floor plan constructed to enhance privacy. There is a private entrance, private ground-level patio and 2-car direct entry garage. Can be furnished for additional cost