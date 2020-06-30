18247 Bermuda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

An ideal family home in Northridge is now for Lease! Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood, this charming home offers a picturesque exterior with a 2-car garage and a gated entry that leads you to the front door. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,699-SqFt of living space, beautiful wood flooring, baseboard moldings, soaring vaulted ceilings, as well as a well-crafted fireplace that can be found in the living room. There is a formal dining area, along with a bright and spacious kitchen that has sleek countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the home are roomy and offer ample closet space. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom. This home also includes a bonus recreation room that has a bar. Outside find a nice open back yard with a lush greener lawn and an open patio with plenty of privacy! This home is close to Michaels, Ralphs, Sprouts, the Granada Hills High School, Walgreens and much more!