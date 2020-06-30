All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18247 Bermuda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18247 Bermuda Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

18247 Bermuda Street

18247 Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18247 Bermuda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
An ideal family home in Northridge is now for Lease! Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood, this charming home offers a picturesque exterior with a 2-car garage and a gated entry that leads you to the front door. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,699-SqFt of living space, beautiful wood flooring, baseboard moldings, soaring vaulted ceilings, as well as a well-crafted fireplace that can be found in the living room. There is a formal dining area, along with a bright and spacious kitchen that has sleek countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the home are roomy and offer ample closet space. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom. This home also includes a bonus recreation room that has a bar. Outside find a nice open back yard with a lush greener lawn and an open patio with plenty of privacy! This home is close to Michaels, Ralphs, Sprouts, the Granada Hills High School, Walgreens and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 Bermuda Street have any available units?
18247 Bermuda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18247 Bermuda Street have?
Some of 18247 Bermuda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 Bermuda Street currently offering any rent specials?
18247 Bermuda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 Bermuda Street pet-friendly?
No, 18247 Bermuda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18247 Bermuda Street offer parking?
Yes, 18247 Bermuda Street offers parking.
Does 18247 Bermuda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18247 Bermuda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 Bermuda Street have a pool?
No, 18247 Bermuda Street does not have a pool.
Does 18247 Bermuda Street have accessible units?
No, 18247 Bermuda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 Bermuda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18247 Bermuda Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College