1824 W 69th Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

1824 W 69th Street

1824 West 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 West 69th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FABULOUS well maintained 1932 Spanish home features over 1900 square feet of living space with three large bedrooms and two baths. This home has retained its original features with exquisite original tiles. As you open the front gate, one enters a beautifully landscaped patio area with a bistro patio set for you to relax and feel the comfort of HOME! Once inside the home, one enters a large foyer and immediately become overtaken with all the original features! The living room has a step downwith vaulted wood beam ceiling and fireplace. The Vaulted wood beam ceiling also compliments the dining room that can sit 6-8 people. This home exhibits an abundance of light throughout from the picturesque windows. Additional features include laminate flooring throughout, Air, ALL appliances and laundry room WITH washer/dryer. The backyard has a LARGE area for BBQ's all year around. PARKING includes a large two car garage with additional parking in the driveway! This property is within close proximity of Inglewood, LAX, LA Sports Entertainment District, Rams stadium and Forum with easy access to the 110, 405, 105 freeways. This home can be your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 W 69th Street have any available units?
1824 W 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 W 69th Street have?
Some of 1824 W 69th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 W 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 W 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 W 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1824 W 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1824 W 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 W 69th Street offers parking.
Does 1824 W 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 W 69th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 W 69th Street have a pool?
No, 1824 W 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 W 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 W 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 W 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 W 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

