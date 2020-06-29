1824 W 69th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

FABULOUS well maintained 1932 Spanish home features over 1900 square feet of living space with three large bedrooms and two baths. This home has retained its original features with exquisite original tiles. As you open the front gate, one enters a beautifully landscaped patio area with a bistro patio set for you to relax and feel the comfort of HOME! Once inside the home, one enters a large foyer and immediately become overtaken with all the original features! The living room has a step downwith vaulted wood beam ceiling and fireplace. The Vaulted wood beam ceiling also compliments the dining room that can sit 6-8 people. This home exhibits an abundance of light throughout from the picturesque windows. Additional features include laminate flooring throughout, Air, ALL appliances and laundry room WITH washer/dryer. The backyard has a LARGE area for BBQ's all year around. PARKING includes a large two car garage with additional parking in the driveway! This property is within close proximity of Inglewood, LAX, LA Sports Entertainment District, Rams stadium and Forum with easy access to the 110, 405, 105 freeways. This home can be your home!