18224 Acre St.

MOVE IN READY! Northridge 2+1 on large lot w/fresh paint + new carpet (18224 Acre) - Single-story, Northridge home FOR LEASE and AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF; living room; kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; dining area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; fresh paint; new carpet; ceiling fans throughout; situated on an a large lot, property offers fruit trees, backyard w/patio + gardener included; attached garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5571977)