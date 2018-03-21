All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18224 Acre St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18224 Acre St.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

18224 Acre St.

18224 Acre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18224 Acre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Northridge 2+1 on large lot w/fresh paint + new carpet (18224 Acre) - Single-story, Northridge home FOR LEASE and AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF; living room; kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; dining area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; fresh paint; new carpet; ceiling fans throughout; situated on an a large lot, property offers fruit trees, backyard w/patio + gardener included; attached garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5571977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18224 Acre St. have any available units?
18224 Acre St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18224 Acre St. have?
Some of 18224 Acre St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18224 Acre St. currently offering any rent specials?
18224 Acre St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18224 Acre St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18224 Acre St. is pet friendly.
Does 18224 Acre St. offer parking?
Yes, 18224 Acre St. offers parking.
Does 18224 Acre St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18224 Acre St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18224 Acre St. have a pool?
No, 18224 Acre St. does not have a pool.
Does 18224 Acre St. have accessible units?
No, 18224 Acre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18224 Acre St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18224 Acre St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College