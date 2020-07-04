18223 Arminta St.

Amenities

new construction parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Large Brand New 3 Bed 2 Bath ADU in Reseda - Located on a beautiful quiet residential street in Reseda, minutes away from the 405, the 101. This spacious brand new home is move-in ready. This is an ADU with completely brand new construction. You will be completely separate from the other home on the property with a unique address, separate parking area and your own well-manicured yard.

This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a wide open floorpan with plenty of space. The kitchen has tons of storage and all beautiful, shiny, new appliances, The Master bedroom offers a ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There is floor to ceiling windows looking out onto the green lawn. There are double doors that open up to the back yard. This home has all central heat and air as well as all new plumbing. Come check it out today!

*We are a fair housing provider and follow all fair housing laws*

**Security Deposit is based on credit**

No Pets Allowed



