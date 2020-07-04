All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18223 Arminta St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18223 Arminta St.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

18223 Arminta St.

18223 Arminta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18223 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Large Brand New 3 Bed 2 Bath ADU in Reseda - Located on a beautiful quiet residential street in Reseda, minutes away from the 405, the 101. This spacious brand new home is move-in ready. This is an ADU with completely brand new construction. You will be completely separate from the other home on the property with a unique address, separate parking area and your own well-manicured yard.
This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a wide open floorpan with plenty of space. The kitchen has tons of storage and all beautiful, shiny, new appliances, The Master bedroom offers a ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There is floor to ceiling windows looking out onto the green lawn. There are double doors that open up to the back yard. This home has all central heat and air as well as all new plumbing. Come check it out today!
In the interest of safety and caution. I am happy to do a tour via face-time virtually. I am also happy to open to unit for showings and wait in the car. The home will be thoroughly disinfected after each showing

CALL ALLISON TO VIEW THIS MUST-SEE HOME! 323-301-3593
*We are a fair housing provider and follow all fair housing laws*
**Security Deposit is based on credit**
Allison Maher 02065013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18223 Arminta St. have any available units?
18223 Arminta St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18223 Arminta St. have?
Some of 18223 Arminta St.'s amenities include new construction, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18223 Arminta St. currently offering any rent specials?
18223 Arminta St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18223 Arminta St. pet-friendly?
No, 18223 Arminta St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18223 Arminta St. offer parking?
Yes, 18223 Arminta St. offers parking.
Does 18223 Arminta St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18223 Arminta St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18223 Arminta St. have a pool?
No, 18223 Arminta St. does not have a pool.
Does 18223 Arminta St. have accessible units?
No, 18223 Arminta St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18223 Arminta St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18223 Arminta St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College