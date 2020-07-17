18200 Gresham St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Newly Refreshed 4 Br 3 Ba Charmer Near CSUN - Absolutely Charming 2,096 sq ft 4 Br 3 Ba with Huge Open Floor Plan. Safe and friendly neighborhood. There’s fresh paint inside and out, finished Garage with tile floors and full appliances. Super convenient & Centrally located in Valley! Short walk to CSUN, Stores, Restaurants and shopping Malls. 6 Minutes to Hwy 405. 7 Minutes to Northridge Fashion Center, The Grove Northridge Mall, Movie Theaters, Bars. 12-15 minutes to North Hollywood, Burbank, Universal Studios, Studio city, Sherman Oaks 20 minutes to Sylmar, Santa Clarita, Pasadena 30 minutes to Hollywood, Santa Monica Super Cute Single Family/ Bungalow Home.



This one won’t last long! Call us today!!



(RLNE5880184)