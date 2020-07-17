18200 Gresham St

Amenities
Newly Refreshed 4 Br 3 Ba Charmer Near CSUN - Absolutely Charming 2,096 sq ft 4 Br 3 Ba with Huge Open Floor Plan. Safe and friendly neighborhood. There’s fresh paint inside and out, finished Garage with tile floors and full appliances. Super convenient & Centrally located in Valley! Short walk to CSUN, Stores, Restaurants and shopping Malls. 6 Minutes to Hwy 405. 7 Minutes to Northridge Fashion Center, The Grove Northridge Mall, Movie Theaters, Bars. 12-15 minutes to North Hollywood, Burbank, Universal Studios, Studio city, Sherman Oaks 20 minutes to Sylmar, Santa Clarita, Pasadena 30 minutes to Hollywood, Santa Monica Super Cute Single Family/ Bungalow Home.
