Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18200 Gresham St

18200 Gresham Street · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18200 Gresham Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18200 Gresham St · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Newly Refreshed 4 Br 3 Ba Charmer Near CSUN - Absolutely Charming 2,096 sq ft 4 Br 3 Ba with Huge Open Floor Plan. Safe and friendly neighborhood. There’s fresh paint inside and out, finished Garage with tile floors and full appliances. Super convenient & Centrally located in Valley! Short walk to CSUN, Stores, Restaurants and shopping Malls. 6 Minutes to Hwy 405. 7 Minutes to Northridge Fashion Center, The Grove Northridge Mall, Movie Theaters, Bars. 12-15 minutes to North Hollywood, Burbank, Universal Studios, Studio city, Sherman Oaks 20 minutes to Sylmar, Santa Clarita, Pasadena 30 minutes to Hollywood, Santa Monica Super Cute Single Family/ Bungalow Home.

This one won’t last long! Call us today!!

(RLNE5880184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18200 Gresham St have any available units?
18200 Gresham St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18200 Gresham St have?
Some of 18200 Gresham St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18200 Gresham St currently offering any rent specials?
18200 Gresham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18200 Gresham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18200 Gresham St is pet friendly.
Does 18200 Gresham St offer parking?
Yes, 18200 Gresham St offers parking.
Does 18200 Gresham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18200 Gresham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18200 Gresham St have a pool?
No, 18200 Gresham St does not have a pool.
Does 18200 Gresham St have accessible units?
No, 18200 Gresham St does not have accessible units.
Does 18200 Gresham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18200 Gresham St has units with dishwashers.
