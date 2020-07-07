1816 San Jacinto Street

Amenities
This house is amazing. Great view of downtown LA, the Silverlake resivoir, and the Angeles forest mountains. Plenty of on site parking too!
This place also has a murphy bed upstairs. 2 bedrooms but 3 beds! One bathroom upstairs and on bathroom downstairs!
Big Screen included as well!
$6150 + $6150
Send inquires to arlene@clpm-inc.com
