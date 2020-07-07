All apartments in Los Angeles
1816 San Jacinto Street
1816 San Jacinto Street

1816 San Jacinto Street
Location

1816 San Jacinto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This house is amazing. Great view of downtown LA, the Silverlake resivoir, and the Angeles forest mountains. Plenty of on site parking too!

This place also has a murphy bed upstairs. 2 bedrooms but 3 beds! One bathroom upstairs and on bathroom downstairs!

Big Screen included as well!

$6150 + $6150

Send inquires to arlene@clpm-inc.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
1816 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1816 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 San Jacinto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 San Jacinto Street does not have units with air conditioning.

