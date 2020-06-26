All apartments in Los Angeles
1815 MORTON Avenue

1815 Morton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Morton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Milo on Morton is a collection of 3 apartment buildings featuring 66 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments located in Echo Park. This expansive community is an exciting home for those who desire to be a little closer to nature, Milo on Morton is has 3 outdoor courtyards, and is walking distance to both Elysian Park, and the Baxter stairs. After your morning hike, you can unwind at the best bars and restaurants that Echo Park has to offer: visit Mohawk Bend, Masa Bakery & Cafe or Button Mash and don't forget to catch a game at Dodger's Stadium just steps away. Milo on Morton gives you access to the best of both worlds thanks to the prime neighborhood location and secluded outdoor spaces. Fresh new finishes top this lovely unit off! Do not go direct!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 MORTON Avenue have any available units?
1815 MORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 MORTON Avenue have?
Some of 1815 MORTON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 MORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1815 MORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 MORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1815 MORTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1815 MORTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1815 MORTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1815 MORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 MORTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 MORTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1815 MORTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1815 MORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1815 MORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 MORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 MORTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

