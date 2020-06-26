1815 MORTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Milo on Morton is a collection of 3 apartment buildings featuring 66 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments located in Echo Park. This expansive community is an exciting home for those who desire to be a little closer to nature, Milo on Morton is has 3 outdoor courtyards, and is walking distance to both Elysian Park, and the Baxter stairs. After your morning hike, you can unwind at the best bars and restaurants that Echo Park has to offer: visit Mohawk Bend, Masa Bakery & Cafe or Button Mash and don't forget to catch a game at Dodger's Stadium just steps away. Milo on Morton gives you access to the best of both worlds thanks to the prime neighborhood location and secluded outdoor spaces. Fresh new finishes top this lovely unit off! Do not go direct!