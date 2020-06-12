18136 Oxnard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court garage sauna

Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the desired Encino Village community is now available for the first time. The Spanish-style exclusive community is private, family-friendly, beautifully maintained, and located centrally in the heart of Tarzana.



The home itself has been owner-occupied for 15 years and wholeheartedly maintained. The main bedroom is ambassador-size with two large length-to-length closets and en-suite bathroom. The three other bedrooms are queen sized with bright picturesque views. 2.5 upgraded bathrooms service the home.



A luxury open-floor-plan kitchen, with all custom Brazilian granite countertops, and a 10' dining island serve as the central family gathering spot. The family-space portion of the home leads to a private patio.



The 3-story structure has an in-home 2-car parking garage. Additional parking space also available conveniently located by the garage entrance. Washer and Dryer are located in the garage (included.) Large pool, jacuzzi, sauna, indoor racquetball court, clubhouse are right outside the unit.