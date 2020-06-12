All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

18136 Oxnard Street

18136 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

18136 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the desired Encino Village community is now available for the first time. The Spanish-style exclusive community is private, family-friendly, beautifully maintained, and located centrally in the heart of Tarzana.

The home itself has been owner-occupied for 15 years and wholeheartedly maintained. The main bedroom is ambassador-size with two large length-to-length closets and en-suite bathroom. The three other bedrooms are queen sized with bright picturesque views. 2.5 upgraded bathrooms service the home.

A luxury open-floor-plan kitchen, with all custom Brazilian granite countertops, and a 10' dining island serve as the central family gathering spot. The family-space portion of the home leads to a private patio.

The 3-story structure has an in-home 2-car parking garage. Additional parking space also available conveniently located by the garage entrance. Washer and Dryer are located in the garage (included.) Large pool, jacuzzi, sauna, indoor racquetball court, clubhouse are right outside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18136 Oxnard Street have any available units?
18136 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18136 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 18136 Oxnard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18136 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
18136 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18136 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 18136 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18136 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 18136 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 18136 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18136 Oxnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18136 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 18136 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 18136 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 18136 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18136 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18136 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.

