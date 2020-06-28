1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

SPARKLING 2 BED - 2 BATH GUEST HOUSE! Come see this completely brand-new luxurious , modern, bright and airy 2 bedroom 2 bath in one of LA's most coveted neighborhoods, PicFair Village. This independent back house has just been completed as of July 2019 and truly everything is new inside and out. Upon entry you'll find a spacious living- dining room with sliding doors that open to a private backyard, recess lighting and hardwood floors throughout. The sleek modern kitchen boasts quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen you'll find the enclosed laundry area with room for extra storage. Two generous size bedrooms and designer bathrooms - done to the nines, no detail spared! A great place to call home!