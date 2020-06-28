All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue

1812 S Fairfax Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1812 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SPARKLING 2 BED - 2 BATH GUEST HOUSE! Come see this completely brand-new luxurious , modern, bright and airy 2 bedroom 2 bath in one of LA's most coveted neighborhoods, PicFair Village. This independent back house has just been completed as of July 2019 and truly everything is new inside and out. Upon entry you'll find a spacious living- dining room with sliding doors that open to a private backyard, recess lighting and hardwood floors throughout. The sleek modern kitchen boasts quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen you'll find the enclosed laundry area with room for extra storage. Two generous size bedrooms and designer bathrooms - done to the nines, no detail spared! A great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 South FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
