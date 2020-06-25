All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1811 S. Grand Ave

1811 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Being in the heart of Downtown LA has its serious perks. Your Landing apartment offers close proximity to the citys biggest attractions like MOCA, The Disney Concert Hall, and the Broad Museum. When you stay in, youre treated to the incredible community amenities like the rooftop pool and terrace and the penthouse lounge. Inside your open layout apartment, there are modern amenities throughout from the gourmet kitchens with walnut cabinetry, to the generous closet space in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have any available units?
1811 S. Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1811 S. Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 S. Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 S. Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1811 S. Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 S. Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 S. Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

