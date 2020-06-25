1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Enchanting and turnkey, completely remodeled Spanish nestled in lower Nichols Canyon just steps to Hollywood Blvd. Beautiful gardens greet you to entertain or relax. The front garden offers lovely privacy hedges, a table for al fresco dining and beautiful views of the surrounding hills. Feel refreshed as you enter into the living room with beamed ceilings, fireplace and french doors from every angle which open to the front or back garden. The kitchen offers updated stainless steal appliances, center island, washer/dryer & additional doors that lead to the front & back gardens. Master bedroom includes large master bath with freestanding bathtub, stand alone shower & walk in closet. Second bedroom is en suite with attached bath, spacious closet & private patio. Back patio offers a private space to enjoy under citrus and avocado trees complete with BBQ. Perfect space to find inspiration, relaxation and enjoyment. Flexible terms, close proximity to markets, shopping, nightlife & studios!