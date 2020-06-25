All apartments in Los Angeles
1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road

1807 Nichols Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Enchanting and turnkey, completely remodeled Spanish nestled in lower Nichols Canyon just steps to Hollywood Blvd. Beautiful gardens greet you to entertain or relax. The front garden offers lovely privacy hedges, a table for al fresco dining and beautiful views of the surrounding hills. Feel refreshed as you enter into the living room with beamed ceilings, fireplace and french doors from every angle which open to the front or back garden. The kitchen offers updated stainless steal appliances, center island, washer/dryer & additional doors that lead to the front & back gardens. Master bedroom includes large master bath with freestanding bathtub, stand alone shower & walk in closet. Second bedroom is en suite with attached bath, spacious closet & private patio. Back patio offers a private space to enjoy under citrus and avocado trees complete with BBQ. Perfect space to find inspiration, relaxation and enjoyment. Flexible terms, close proximity to markets, shopping, nightlife & studios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have any available units?
1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have?
Some of 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road offer parking?
No, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not offer parking.
Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 NICHOLS CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
